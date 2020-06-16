4600 Valiant

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 3bed/2ba, 1450sf Home in west Conway - Property Id: 138077
HOME FOR RENT IN WEST CONWAY. Victoria Park Subdivision, recently remodeled 3bed/2bath 1450sf, super clean, split floor plan, Jim Stone Elementary/Ruth Doyle Middle School, wood burning fireplace, fenced yard, fresh paint, new LVT flooring. $1300 down, $1300/mo, must have references, stable rental history, positive debt to income, good credit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/138077
Property Id 138077
No Pets Allowed
