Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

4600 Valiant

4600 Valiant Drive · (501) 278-9165
Location

4600 Valiant Drive, Conway, AR 72034

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1300 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 07/01/20 3bed/2ba, 1450sf Home in west Conway - Property Id: 138077

HOME FOR RENT IN WEST CONWAY. Victoria Park Subdivision, recently remodeled 3bed/2bath 1450sf, super clean, split floor plan, Jim Stone Elementary/Ruth Doyle Middle School, wood burning fireplace, fenced yard, fresh paint, new LVT flooring. $1300 down, $1300/mo, must have references, stable rental history, positive debt to income, good credit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/138077
Property Id 138077

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5847642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4600 Valiant have any available units?
4600 Valiant has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4600 Valiant have?
Some of 4600 Valiant's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4600 Valiant currently offering any rent specials?
4600 Valiant isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4600 Valiant pet-friendly?
No, 4600 Valiant is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conway.
Does 4600 Valiant offer parking?
No, 4600 Valiant does not offer parking.
Does 4600 Valiant have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4600 Valiant does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4600 Valiant have a pool?
No, 4600 Valiant does not have a pool.
Does 4600 Valiant have accessible units?
No, 4600 Valiant does not have accessible units.
Does 4600 Valiant have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4600 Valiant has units with dishwashers.
Does 4600 Valiant have units with air conditioning?
No, 4600 Valiant does not have units with air conditioning.
