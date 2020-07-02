All apartments in Conway
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

1313 McNutt Road, #13

1313 Mcnutt Road · (501) 908-3658
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1313 Mcnutt Road, Conway, AR 72034

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Well maintained 2 bedroom apartment, window AC & Heat, all electric, open floor plan, electric range & refrigerator, trash included, coin operated laundry facility on site. ***Other units available with same floor plan.*** ***No Pets!***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 McNutt Road, #13 have any available units?
1313 McNutt Road, #13 has a unit available for $500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1313 McNutt Road, #13 have?
Some of 1313 McNutt Road, #13's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 McNutt Road, #13 currently offering any rent specials?
1313 McNutt Road, #13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 McNutt Road, #13 pet-friendly?
No, 1313 McNutt Road, #13 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conway.
Does 1313 McNutt Road, #13 offer parking?
No, 1313 McNutt Road, #13 does not offer parking.
Does 1313 McNutt Road, #13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 McNutt Road, #13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 McNutt Road, #13 have a pool?
No, 1313 McNutt Road, #13 does not have a pool.
Does 1313 McNutt Road, #13 have accessible units?
No, 1313 McNutt Road, #13 does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 McNutt Road, #13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1313 McNutt Road, #13 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1313 McNutt Road, #13 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1313 McNutt Road, #13 has units with air conditioning.
