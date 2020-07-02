1313 McNutt Road, #13

Well maintained 2 bedroom apartment, window AC & Heat, all electric, open floor plan, electric range & refrigerator, trash included, coin operated laundry facility on site. ***Other units available with same floor plan.*** ***No Pets!***
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
