Updated 2 bedroom townhome with newer carpet, paint, new appliances including refrigerator, microwave, & washer/dryer, all electric, tile flooring downstairs, 1/2 bath, upstairs offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Great location!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1230 Clifton Street #11 have any available units?