Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:06 AM

1230 Clifton Street #11

1230 Clifton Street · (501) 908-3658
Location

1230 Clifton Street, Conway, AR 72034

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 880 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Updated 2 bedroom townhome with newer carpet, paint, new appliances including refrigerator, microwave, & washer/dryer, all electric, tile flooring downstairs, 1/2 bath, upstairs offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 Clifton Street #11 have any available units?
1230 Clifton Street #11 has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1230 Clifton Street #11 have?
Some of 1230 Clifton Street #11's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 Clifton Street #11 currently offering any rent specials?
1230 Clifton Street #11 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 Clifton Street #11 pet-friendly?
No, 1230 Clifton Street #11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conway.
Does 1230 Clifton Street #11 offer parking?
No, 1230 Clifton Street #11 does not offer parking.
Does 1230 Clifton Street #11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1230 Clifton Street #11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 Clifton Street #11 have a pool?
No, 1230 Clifton Street #11 does not have a pool.
Does 1230 Clifton Street #11 have accessible units?
No, 1230 Clifton Street #11 does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 Clifton Street #11 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1230 Clifton Street #11 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1230 Clifton Street #11 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1230 Clifton Street #11 does not have units with air conditioning.
