147 W Lakeshore Drive

Amenities
Winter Rates Avail! Summer Rates: $270/2 nights + tax or 3 nights/$405 on holidays, for 2 ppl. Each addl person is $10/night. This lovely 3 bdr Lakefront Sequoyah home avail for night, week or month. Rent by week with the 7th night free! TV DVD, charcoal grill, fully furnished & supplied--just bring your clothes & food! 2 bdr/2 bth on main level w/open kitchen/dining/living. 2 queen, 2 full, 1 twin bed. Call for reservation. Credit/deposit required to hold. Cancellation fee applies. Snowbirds Welcome!