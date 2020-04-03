All apartments in Cherokee Village
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:46 PM

147 W Lakeshore Drive

147 W Lakeshore Dr · (870) 847-3833
Location

147 W Lakeshore Dr, Cherokee Village, AR 72529

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2216 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Winter Rates Avail! Summer Rates: $270/2 nights + tax or 3 nights/$405 on holidays, for 2 ppl. Each addl person is $10/night. This lovely 3 bdr Lakefront Sequoyah home avail for night, week or month. Rent by week with the 7th night free! TV DVD, charcoal grill, fully furnished & supplied--just bring your clothes & food! 2 bdr/2 bth on main level w/open kitchen/dining/living. 2 queen, 2 full, 1 twin bed. Call for reservation. Credit/deposit required to hold. Cancellation fee applies. Snowbirds Welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 W Lakeshore Drive have any available units?
147 W Lakeshore Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 147 W Lakeshore Drive have?
Some of 147 W Lakeshore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 W Lakeshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
147 W Lakeshore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 W Lakeshore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 147 W Lakeshore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee Village.
Does 147 W Lakeshore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 147 W Lakeshore Drive does offer parking.
Does 147 W Lakeshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 147 W Lakeshore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 W Lakeshore Drive have a pool?
No, 147 W Lakeshore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 147 W Lakeshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 147 W Lakeshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 147 W Lakeshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 147 W Lakeshore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 147 W Lakeshore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 W Lakeshore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
