Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:26 AM

10 Tenkiller

10 Tenkiller Lane · (870) 856-4272
Location

10 Tenkiller Lane, Cherokee Village, AR 72529

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
We love Rosie's Retreat & we know you will too! Just $69/nt for 2 & $99/nt for 3 to 4! RENT in WINTER MONTHS-$1,200/mo max of 2 people & includes utilities! FREE WIFI & cable. 2 bdrm 1.5 bath. 1- level updated condo w/carport. Well appointed kitchen, Both bedrooms w/queen size beds. Back Deck. Walk-to Town Center! (For long term monthly lease credit score of 700 or better required).Private home, perfect for couples, families & weekend getaways-NO PARTIES! Holiday Rate $150/nt up to 4 people, 3-nt min. #002

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

