902 Oakwood ST

Newly painted 3 bedroom 2.5 duplex for lease in Centerton! With quick access to HWY 102, this duplex features: 1 car garage, all bedrooms and 2 full bath upstairs, central heat and air, eat-in-kitchen and ready to move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
