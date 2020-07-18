All apartments in Centerton
Find more places like 902 Oakwood ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centerton, AR
/
902 Oakwood ST
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

902 Oakwood ST

902 Oakwood Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centerton
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

902 Oakwood Ln, Centerton, AR 72719

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly painted 3 bedroom 2.5 duplex for lease in Centerton! With quick access to HWY 102, this duplex features: 1 car garage, all bedrooms and 2 full bath upstairs, central heat and air, eat-in-kitchen and ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Oakwood ST have any available units?
902 Oakwood ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centerton, AR.
What amenities does 902 Oakwood ST have?
Some of 902 Oakwood ST's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Oakwood ST currently offering any rent specials?
902 Oakwood ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Oakwood ST pet-friendly?
No, 902 Oakwood ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centerton.
Does 902 Oakwood ST offer parking?
Yes, 902 Oakwood ST offers parking.
Does 902 Oakwood ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Oakwood ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Oakwood ST have a pool?
No, 902 Oakwood ST does not have a pool.
Does 902 Oakwood ST have accessible units?
No, 902 Oakwood ST does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Oakwood ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 Oakwood ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 902 Oakwood ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 902 Oakwood ST has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments
501 E Centerton Blvd
Centerton, AR 72719

Similar Pages

Centerton 1 BedroomsCenterton 2 Bedrooms
Centerton Apartments with BalconiesCenterton Apartments with Garages
Centerton Apartments with Gyms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fayetteville, ARBentonville, ARRogers, ARSpringdale, ARJoplin, MO
Carthage, MOJohnson, ARLowell, ARPrairie Grove, ARFarmington, AR
Siloam Springs, ARBella Vista, ARTahlequah, OKGravette, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of ArkansasMissouri Southern State University
NorthWest Arkansas Community College