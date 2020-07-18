Rent Calculator
Home
/
Centerton, AR
/
821 Meadowlands DR
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
821 Meadowlands DR
821 Meadowlands Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
821 Meadowlands Drive, Centerton, AR 72719
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bentonville schools. Additional $25 / month for 6 month lease term.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 821 Meadowlands DR have any available units?
821 Meadowlands DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Centerton, AR
.
Is 821 Meadowlands DR currently offering any rent specials?
821 Meadowlands DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Meadowlands DR pet-friendly?
No, 821 Meadowlands DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Centerton
.
Does 821 Meadowlands DR offer parking?
Yes, 821 Meadowlands DR offers parking.
Does 821 Meadowlands DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 Meadowlands DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Meadowlands DR have a pool?
No, 821 Meadowlands DR does not have a pool.
Does 821 Meadowlands DR have accessible units?
No, 821 Meadowlands DR does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Meadowlands DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 Meadowlands DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 821 Meadowlands DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 821 Meadowlands DR does not have units with air conditioning.
