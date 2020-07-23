All apartments in Centerton
818 Oakwood Lane
818 Oakwood Lane

818 Oakwood Ct · No Longer Available
Location

818 Oakwood Ct, Centerton, AR 72719

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice Duplex in Copper Oaks S/D. Unit has several amenities including Granite Countertops, Ceramic Tiles in wet areas, Gas Log Fireplace, Crown Molding, Jacuzzi Tub in Master Bath, all appliances including washer & dryer, 6 Ft Privacy Fenced Yard & more! Just minutes from Downtown Bentonville & Walmart Home Office. Pictures & colors may vary per unit. Applications are online at prestigenwa.managebuilding.com Anyone 18 years & up need to fill out separate application. $30.00 App fee per applicant. Agent must show & email brokerage & client info within 3 days of submitted application to get leasing fee.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

