Centerton, AR
340 C ST Unit #A
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

340 C ST Unit #A

340 N C St · No Longer Available
Location

340 N C St, Centerton, AR 72719
Centerton

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Beautifully updated 2 bed 1 bath unit. very spacious, newer flooring and new paint. Quiet neighbourhood, large yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

