All apartments in Centerton
Home
Centerton, AR
340 C ST Unit #A
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
340 C ST Unit #A
340 N C St
No Longer Available
Location
340 N C St, Centerton, AR 72719
Centerton
Amenities
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated 2 bed 1 bath unit. very spacious, newer flooring and new paint. Quiet neighbourhood, large yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 340 C ST Unit #A have any available units?
340 C ST Unit #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Centerton, AR
.
Is 340 C ST Unit #A currently offering any rent specials?
340 C ST Unit #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 C ST Unit #A pet-friendly?
No, 340 C ST Unit #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Centerton
.
Does 340 C ST Unit #A offer parking?
No, 340 C ST Unit #A does not offer parking.
Does 340 C ST Unit #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 C ST Unit #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 C ST Unit #A have a pool?
No, 340 C ST Unit #A does not have a pool.
Does 340 C ST Unit #A have accessible units?
No, 340 C ST Unit #A does not have accessible units.
Does 340 C ST Unit #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 C ST Unit #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 340 C ST Unit #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 C ST Unit #A does not have units with air conditioning.
