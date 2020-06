Amenities

Are you looking for a great deal on a perfectly located home? This duplex is absolutely just what you're looking for. Two large bedrooms with brand new carpet. Two full baths. Wide open living space with stainless appliances and a huge pantry! Utility room right by the kitchen, so you can keep an eye on the laundry while making dinner. Cozy up in front of the fireplace in your living room. You'll love the easy to clean wood laminate flooring throughout the living area, too. Great backyard and side yard for you to spend warm evenings relaxing in. Conveniently located in Centerton. No pets please.