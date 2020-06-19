Rent Calculator
174 Township ST
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:02 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
174 Township ST
174 Township Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
174 Township Dr, Centerton, AR 72719
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home in Centerton. 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Vinyl plank wood flooring throughout, fresh paint, all new appliances. large back yard, 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 174 Township ST have any available units?
174 Township ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Centerton, AR
.
What amenities does 174 Township ST have?
Some of 174 Township ST's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 174 Township ST currently offering any rent specials?
174 Township ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 Township ST pet-friendly?
No, 174 Township ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Centerton
.
Does 174 Township ST offer parking?
Yes, 174 Township ST does offer parking.
Does 174 Township ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 174 Township ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 Township ST have a pool?
No, 174 Township ST does not have a pool.
Does 174 Township ST have accessible units?
No, 174 Township ST does not have accessible units.
Does 174 Township ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 174 Township ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 174 Township ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 174 Township ST does not have units with air conditioning.
