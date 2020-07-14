23 North Stonehenge Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Come check out this cute home in Cabot! This home is a must see with functional floor plan and space. It offers a fully functioning kitchen with a laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. Do you have a pet? We are pet friendly!!



Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!



BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,145, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,045, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.