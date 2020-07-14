All apartments in Cabot
23 North Stonehenge Drive
23 North Stonehenge Drive

23 N Stonehenge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

23 N Stonehenge Dr, Cabot, AR 72023

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Come check out this cute home in Cabot! This home is a must see with functional floor plan and space. It offers a fully functioning kitchen with a laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. Do you have a pet? We are pet friendly!!

Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,145, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,045, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

