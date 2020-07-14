Rent Calculator
2034 Northhills
2034 Northhills Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Location
2034 Northhills Blvd, Cabot, AR 72023
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedroom two bath. Great floor plan. Big yard with large deck, great for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2034 Northhills have any available units?
2034 Northhills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cabot, AR
.
What amenities does 2034 Northhills have?
Some of 2034 Northhills's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2034 Northhills currently offering any rent specials?
2034 Northhills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2034 Northhills pet-friendly?
No, 2034 Northhills is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cabot
.
Does 2034 Northhills offer parking?
Yes, 2034 Northhills offers parking.
Does 2034 Northhills have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2034 Northhills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2034 Northhills have a pool?
No, 2034 Northhills does not have a pool.
Does 2034 Northhills have accessible units?
No, 2034 Northhills does not have accessible units.
Does 2034 Northhills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2034 Northhills has units with dishwashers.
Does 2034 Northhills have units with air conditioning?
No, 2034 Northhills does not have units with air conditioning.
