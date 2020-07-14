All apartments in Cabot
Find more places like 2034 Northhills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cabot, AR
/
2034 Northhills
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

2034 Northhills

2034 Northhills Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cabot
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2034 Northhills Blvd, Cabot, AR 72023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedroom two bath. Great floor plan. Big yard with large deck, great for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2034 Northhills have any available units?
2034 Northhills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cabot, AR.
What amenities does 2034 Northhills have?
Some of 2034 Northhills's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2034 Northhills currently offering any rent specials?
2034 Northhills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2034 Northhills pet-friendly?
No, 2034 Northhills is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cabot.
Does 2034 Northhills offer parking?
Yes, 2034 Northhills offers parking.
Does 2034 Northhills have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2034 Northhills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2034 Northhills have a pool?
No, 2034 Northhills does not have a pool.
Does 2034 Northhills have accessible units?
No, 2034 Northhills does not have accessible units.
Does 2034 Northhills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2034 Northhills has units with dishwashers.
Does 2034 Northhills have units with air conditioning?
No, 2034 Northhills does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cabot 2 BedroomsCabot 3 Bedrooms
Cabot Apartments with GaragesCabot Apartments with Parking
Cabot Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Little Rock, ARNorth Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARSherwood, ARConway, AR
Maumelle, ARShannon Hills, ARAustin, ARWard, ARBryant, AR
Benton, ARJacksonville, ARBeebe, ARGreenbrier, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College