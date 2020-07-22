All apartments in Cabot
157 Harvick Circle
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

157 Harvick Circle

157 Harvick Circle · (800) 314-4490
Location

157 Harvick Circle, Cabot, AR 72023

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 157 Harvick Circle · Avail. Sep 15

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1566 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
157 Harvick Circle Available 09/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing*

Available September 15th!!

This cute three bedroom, two bath home is everything you need and more! This home offers a functional floor plan, all the major kitchen appliances, a laundry room with a washer a dryer hook up, and a fenced in back yard! Do you have pets? We are pet friendly!!

Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent.

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE5971912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Harvick Circle have any available units?
157 Harvick Circle has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 157 Harvick Circle currently offering any rent specials?
157 Harvick Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Harvick Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 157 Harvick Circle is pet friendly.
Does 157 Harvick Circle offer parking?
No, 157 Harvick Circle does not offer parking.
Does 157 Harvick Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 Harvick Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Harvick Circle have a pool?
No, 157 Harvick Circle does not have a pool.
Does 157 Harvick Circle have accessible units?
No, 157 Harvick Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Harvick Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 157 Harvick Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 157 Harvick Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 157 Harvick Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
