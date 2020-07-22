Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

157 Harvick Circle Available 09/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing*



Available September 15th!!



This cute three bedroom, two bath home is everything you need and more! This home offers a functional floor plan, all the major kitchen appliances, a laundry room with a washer a dryer hook up, and a fenced in back yard! Do you have pets? We are pet friendly!!



Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent.



BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.



(RLNE5971912)