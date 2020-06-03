1106 W Myrtle A

Amenities

Beautiful, single story, 2 bedroom / 2 full bath units available in downtown Cabot. Stained concrete floors throughout, solid surface counter tops, and updated appliances. Cute front porch, good size for sitting, and back patio. Back yard is communal with the rest of the units, thus no pets are allowed, at this time. Rent is $725.00. Deposit is $725.00. Application fee is $35 per adult. NO PETS. Tenant pays all utilities. Lawn maintenance is provided. Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Heat - electric, Laundry room / Washer, Dryer, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator.

