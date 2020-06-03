All apartments in Cabot
Find more places like 1106 W Myrtle A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cabot, AR
/
1106 W Myrtle A
Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:19 AM

1106 W Myrtle A

1106 West Myrtle Street · (501) 563-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cabot
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1106 West Myrtle Street, Cabot, AR 72023

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 bedroom / 2 full bath unit available in downtown Cabot. This unit has stained concrete floors throughout, solid surface counter tops, and updated appliances. Cute front porch, good size for sitting and back patio. Back yard is communal with the rest of the units, thus no pets are allowed at this time. Rent is $725.00. Deposit is $725.00. Application fee is $35 per adult. NO PETS. Tenant pays all utilities. Lawn maintenance is provided. Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Heat - electric, Laundry room / Washer, Dryer, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator.
Beautiful, single story, 2 bedroom / 2 full bath units available in downtown Cabot. Stained concrete floors throughout, solid surface counter tops, and updated appliances. Cute front porch, good size for sitting, and back patio. Back yard is communal with the rest of the units, thus no pets are allowed, at this time. Rent is $725.00. Deposit is $725.00. Application fee is $35 per adult. NO PETS. Tenant pays all utilities. Lawn maintenance is provided. Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Heat - electric, Laundry room / Washer, Dryer, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator.
Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 W Myrtle A have any available units?
1106 W Myrtle A has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1106 W Myrtle A have?
Some of 1106 W Myrtle A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 W Myrtle A currently offering any rent specials?
1106 W Myrtle A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 W Myrtle A pet-friendly?
No, 1106 W Myrtle A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cabot.
Does 1106 W Myrtle A offer parking?
No, 1106 W Myrtle A does not offer parking.
Does 1106 W Myrtle A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1106 W Myrtle A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 W Myrtle A have a pool?
No, 1106 W Myrtle A does not have a pool.
Does 1106 W Myrtle A have accessible units?
No, 1106 W Myrtle A does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 W Myrtle A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1106 W Myrtle A has units with dishwashers.
Does 1106 W Myrtle A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1106 W Myrtle A has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1106 W Myrtle A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cabot 3 BedroomsCabot Apartments with Garage
Cabot Apartments with ParkingCabot Dog Friendly Apartments
Cabot Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Little Rock, ARNorth Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARSherwood, ARConway, AR
Maumelle, ARBeebe, ARJacksonville, ARWard, AR
Bryant, ARShannon Hills, ARGibson, ARBenton, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity