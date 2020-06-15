Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bryant
Find more places like 3428 Garden Club.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bryant, AR
/
3428 Garden Club
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:51 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3428 Garden Club
3428 Garden Club Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bryant
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
3428 Garden Club Dr, Bryant, AR 72022
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute house, convenient location, granite counters, split floor plan. Available now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3428 Garden Club have any available units?
3428 Garden Club doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bryant, AR
.
What amenities does 3428 Garden Club have?
Some of 3428 Garden Club's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3428 Garden Club currently offering any rent specials?
3428 Garden Club isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3428 Garden Club pet-friendly?
No, 3428 Garden Club is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bryant
.
Does 3428 Garden Club offer parking?
Yes, 3428 Garden Club does offer parking.
Does 3428 Garden Club have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3428 Garden Club does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3428 Garden Club have a pool?
No, 3428 Garden Club does not have a pool.
Does 3428 Garden Club have accessible units?
No, 3428 Garden Club does not have accessible units.
Does 3428 Garden Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3428 Garden Club has units with dishwashers.
Does 3428 Garden Club have units with air conditioning?
No, 3428 Garden Club does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Bryant 3 Bedrooms
Bryant Apartments with Garage
Bryant Apartments with Gym
Bryant Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bryant Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Little Rock, AR
North Little Rock, AR
Pine Bluff, AR
Sherwood, AR
Conway, AR
Maumelle, AR
Beebe, AR
Hot Springs, AR
Cabot, AR
Jacksonville, AR
Hot Springs Village, AR
Ward, AR
Shannon Hills, AR
Gibson, AR
Benton, AR
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
University of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College