Blytheville, AR
701 NE Parkway Dr A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

701 NE Parkway Dr A

701 Parkway Drive · (727) 291-8088
Location

701 Parkway Drive, Blytheville, AR 72315

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$733

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
$733 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296482

701 NE Parkway Drive, Blytheville AR 72315
2440 sq feet. (lot size 10,018)
Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Built in 1965 (Single Car Garage ) (Pool with diving board)

Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home ownership.
No Banks, No Credit.
Low Down Payment of $2,000
$733.00 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)
Sale Price $68,500.00

This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!
In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 4 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.
The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.
Property is sold in AS-IS condition to serious buyers who inspect the property thoroughly.
Property Id 296482

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

