All apartments in Bethel Heights
Find more places like 3728 Alliance Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethel Heights, AR
/
3728 Alliance Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

3728 Alliance Drive

3728 Alliance Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethel Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3728 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR 72764
Bethel Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3728 Alliance Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Four Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in our Heritage Heights Community - *Pre-Leasing*

Available to view on August 7th!

Enjoy a beautiful newer 1640 sq ft home featuring 4 bedrooms / 2 baths. Situated on one of the neighborhood Cul-du-Sacs.

Located in our Heritage Heights community in Bethel Heights, conveniently centered in Northwest Arkansas.

The home includes a laundry room with hook-ups, two car garage, landscaping, fenced yard, and a spacious open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank throughout the home.
This community is located within the Springdale School District.

Ask us about our hometown her program!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE4252435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3728 Alliance Drive have any available units?
3728 Alliance Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethel Heights, AR.
Is 3728 Alliance Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3728 Alliance Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3728 Alliance Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3728 Alliance Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3728 Alliance Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3728 Alliance Drive does offer parking.
Does 3728 Alliance Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3728 Alliance Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3728 Alliance Drive have a pool?
No, 3728 Alliance Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3728 Alliance Drive have accessible units?
No, 3728 Alliance Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3728 Alliance Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3728 Alliance Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3728 Alliance Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3728 Alliance Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bethel Heights 3 BedroomsBethel Heights Apartments with Garage
Bethel Heights Apartments with ParkingBethel Heights Dog Friendly Apartments
Bethel Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARRogers, ARFayetteville, ARSpringdale, ARCenterton, AR
Johnson, ARBella Vista, ARFarmington, ARLowell, AR
Gentry, ARPrairie Grove, ARGravette, ARSiloam Springs, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas
NorthWest Arkansas Community College