3728 Alliance Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Four Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in our Heritage Heights Community - *Pre-Leasing*



Available to view on August 7th!



Enjoy a beautiful newer 1640 sq ft home featuring 4 bedrooms / 2 baths. Situated on one of the neighborhood Cul-du-Sacs.



Located in our Heritage Heights community in Bethel Heights, conveniently centered in Northwest Arkansas.



The home includes a laundry room with hook-ups, two car garage, landscaping, fenced yard, and a spacious open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank throughout the home.

This community is located within the Springdale School District.



Ask us about our hometown her program!



BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.



