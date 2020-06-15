All apartments in Bethel Heights
Location

3557 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR 72764
Bethel Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3557 Alliance Drive · Avail. Jul 20

$1,140

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1243 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3557 Alliance Drive Available 07/20/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in Bethel Heights - *Pre-Leasing*

Available to view on July 20th!

Enjoy a beautiful 1243 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.Located in our Heritage Heights community in Bethel Heights, conveniently centered in Northwest Arkansas.The home includes a laundry room with hook-ups, two car garage, landscaping, fenced yard, and a spacious open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank throughout the home.
This neighborhood is located within the Springdale School District.

Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE4956595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3557 Alliance Drive have any available units?
3557 Alliance Drive has a unit available for $1,140 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3557 Alliance Drive have?
Some of 3557 Alliance Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3557 Alliance Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3557 Alliance Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3557 Alliance Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3557 Alliance Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3557 Alliance Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3557 Alliance Drive does offer parking.
Does 3557 Alliance Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3557 Alliance Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3557 Alliance Drive have a pool?
No, 3557 Alliance Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3557 Alliance Drive have accessible units?
No, 3557 Alliance Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3557 Alliance Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3557 Alliance Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3557 Alliance Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3557 Alliance Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
