Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3358 Alliance Drive Available 07/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* | Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in our Heritage Heights Community - *Pre-Leasing*



Available to view July 15th!



Enjoy a beautiful 1243 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Located in our Heritage Heights community in Bethel Heights, conveniently centered in Northwest Arkansas. The home includes a laundry room with hook-ups, two car garage, landscaping, fenced yard, and a spacious open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank and carpet throughout the home. Our neighborhood is located within the Springdale School District.



We are PET FRIENDLY!



Ask us about our hometown hero program and how you can receive $200 off your first months rent!



BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.



(RLNE4080907)