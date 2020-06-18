All apartments in Bethel Heights
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3358 Alliance Drive

3358 Alliance Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3358 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR 72764
Bethel Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3358 Alliance Drive Available 07/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* | Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in our Heritage Heights Community - *Pre-Leasing*

Available to view July 15th!

Enjoy a beautiful 1243 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Located in our Heritage Heights community in Bethel Heights, conveniently centered in Northwest Arkansas. The home includes a laundry room with hook-ups, two car garage, landscaping, fenced yard, and a spacious open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank and carpet throughout the home. Our neighborhood is located within the Springdale School District.

We are PET FRIENDLY!

Ask us about our hometown hero program and how you can receive $200 off your first months rent!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE4080907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3358 Alliance Drive have any available units?
3358 Alliance Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethel Heights, AR.
What amenities does 3358 Alliance Drive have?
Some of 3358 Alliance Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3358 Alliance Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3358 Alliance Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3358 Alliance Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3358 Alliance Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3358 Alliance Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3358 Alliance Drive does offer parking.
Does 3358 Alliance Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3358 Alliance Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3358 Alliance Drive have a pool?
No, 3358 Alliance Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3358 Alliance Drive have accessible units?
No, 3358 Alliance Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3358 Alliance Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3358 Alliance Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3358 Alliance Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3358 Alliance Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
