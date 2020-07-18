All apartments in Bethel Heights
3334 Alliance Drive
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:56 AM

3334 Alliance Drive

3334 Alliance Drive · (800) 314-4490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3334 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR 72764
Bethel Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3334 Alliance Drive · Avail. Jul 21

$1,095

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1243 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3334 Alliance Drive Available 07/21/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in our Heritage Heights Community - *Pre-Leasing*

Available to view on July 21st!

Enjoy a beautiful 1243 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Located in our Heritage Heights community in Bethel Heights, conveniently centered in Northwest Arkansas. The home includes a laundry room with hook-ups, two car garage, landscaping, fenced yard, and a spacious open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms. We are PET FRIENDLY!! Ask us about our pet policy!!

Our neighborhood is located within the Springdale School District.

Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE4047815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3334 Alliance Drive have any available units?
3334 Alliance Drive has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3334 Alliance Drive have?
Some of 3334 Alliance Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3334 Alliance Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3334 Alliance Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3334 Alliance Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3334 Alliance Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3334 Alliance Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3334 Alliance Drive offers parking.
Does 3334 Alliance Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3334 Alliance Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3334 Alliance Drive have a pool?
No, 3334 Alliance Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3334 Alliance Drive have accessible units?
No, 3334 Alliance Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3334 Alliance Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3334 Alliance Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3334 Alliance Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3334 Alliance Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
