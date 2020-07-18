Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3334 Alliance Drive Available 07/21/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in our Heritage Heights Community - *Pre-Leasing*



Available to view on July 21st!



Enjoy a beautiful 1243 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Located in our Heritage Heights community in Bethel Heights, conveniently centered in Northwest Arkansas. The home includes a laundry room with hook-ups, two car garage, landscaping, fenced yard, and a spacious open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms. We are PET FRIENDLY!! Ask us about our pet policy!!



Our neighborhood is located within the Springdale School District.



Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!!



