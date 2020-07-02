Farm like setting, super close to three highway access (264,265 and 71B) Lots of space and a large yard! 3 bed / 1 bath, huge living, kitchen/dining combo, bonus room and deck. Outbuilding and fenced area are not part of this property
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1229 E Highway 264 have any available units?
1229 E Highway 264 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethel Heights, AR.
What amenities does 1229 E Highway 264 have?
Some of 1229 E Highway 264's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 E Highway 264 currently offering any rent specials?
1229 E Highway 264 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 E Highway 264 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1229 E Highway 264 is pet friendly.
Does 1229 E Highway 264 offer parking?
No, 1229 E Highway 264 does not offer parking.
Does 1229 E Highway 264 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1229 E Highway 264 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 E Highway 264 have a pool?
No, 1229 E Highway 264 does not have a pool.
Does 1229 E Highway 264 have accessible units?
No, 1229 E Highway 264 does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 E Highway 264 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1229 E Highway 264 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1229 E Highway 264 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1229 E Highway 264 does not have units with air conditioning.