Bentonville, AR
Buckeye Crossing
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:06 PM

Buckeye Crossing

3900 Southwest Buckeye Street · (479) 974-5362
Location

3900 Southwest Buckeye Street, Bentonville, AR 72712

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 23-2 · Avail. Oct 2

$1,275

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1440 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 06-2 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,295

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1440 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Buckeye Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
alarm system
cc payments
e-payments
google fiber
new construction
online portal
Welcome to Buckeye Crossing, the most charming town homes available in Bentonville, Arkansas! Our community features luxurious amenities and high-quality services, providing residents with the modern lifestyle they seek. Each of our two and three bedroom townhomes is exceptionally designed with special accents you won’t find elsewhere. Your new home’s soaring nine-foot ceilings, oversized walk-in closets, and attached 1 or 2 car garage grant Buckeye Crossing with style and character that’s a step above the rest. Your routine will perfectly combine with the convenience of community living – driveways located on a private loop, dazzling swimming pool, and beautifully landscaped grounds are available right outside of your door. And with our friendly management and responsive maintenance team, Buckeye Crossing guarantees the level of service you deserve. Located minutes from the Northwest Arkansas National Airport, I49, local shopping/ dining, and the Walmart Home Office, Buckeye Crossing

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1-time fee)
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: None.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Attached garage, Driveway.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Buckeye Crossing have any available units?
Buckeye Crossing has 2 units available starting at $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Buckeye Crossing have?
Some of Buckeye Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Buckeye Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Buckeye Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Buckeye Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Buckeye Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Buckeye Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Buckeye Crossing offers parking.
Does Buckeye Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Buckeye Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Buckeye Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Buckeye Crossing has a pool.
Does Buckeye Crossing have accessible units?
No, Buckeye Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Buckeye Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Buckeye Crossing has units with dishwashers.
