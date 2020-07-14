Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage internet access alarm system cc payments e-payments google fiber new construction online portal

Welcome to Buckeye Crossing, the most charming town homes available in Bentonville, Arkansas! Our community features luxurious amenities and high-quality services, providing residents with the modern lifestyle they seek. Each of our two and three bedroom townhomes is exceptionally designed with special accents you won’t find elsewhere. Your new home’s soaring nine-foot ceilings, oversized walk-in closets, and attached 1 or 2 car garage grant Buckeye Crossing with style and character that’s a step above the rest. Your routine will perfectly combine with the convenience of community living – driveways located on a private loop, dazzling swimming pool, and beautifully landscaped grounds are available right outside of your door. And with our friendly management and responsive maintenance team, Buckeye Crossing guarantees the level of service you deserve. Located minutes from the Northwest Arkansas National Airport, I49, local shopping/ dining, and the Walmart Home Office, Buckeye Crossing