Bentonville, AR
602 Camellia DR Unit #A
602 Camellia DR Unit #A

602 Camellia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

602 Camellia Drive, Bentonville, AR 72712

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Nice remodeled townhome in the Applegate subdivision. 3 BR/2.5BA, Laminate Flooring. Great location on quiet street, close to everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

