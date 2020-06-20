Rent Calculator
Home
Bentonville, AR
602 Camellia DR Unit #A
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
602 Camellia DR Unit #A
602 Camellia Drive
No Longer Available
Location
602 Camellia Drive, Bentonville, AR 72712
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice remodeled townhome in the Applegate subdivision. 3 BR/2.5BA, Laminate Flooring. Great location on quiet street, close to everything.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 602 Camellia DR Unit #A have any available units?
602 Camellia DR Unit #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bentonville, AR
.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bentonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 602 Camellia DR Unit #A have?
Some of 602 Camellia DR Unit #A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 602 Camellia DR Unit #A currently offering any rent specials?
602 Camellia DR Unit #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Camellia DR Unit #A pet-friendly?
No, 602 Camellia DR Unit #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bentonville
.
Does 602 Camellia DR Unit #A offer parking?
No, 602 Camellia DR Unit #A does not offer parking.
Does 602 Camellia DR Unit #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 602 Camellia DR Unit #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Camellia DR Unit #A have a pool?
No, 602 Camellia DR Unit #A does not have a pool.
Does 602 Camellia DR Unit #A have accessible units?
No, 602 Camellia DR Unit #A does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Camellia DR Unit #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 Camellia DR Unit #A has units with dishwashers.
