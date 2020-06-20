Rent Calculator
5403 Sahara ST
5403 Sahara ST
5403 Southwest Sahara Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5403 Southwest Sahara Street, Bentonville, AR 72712
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage. All new paint. All appliances convey including washer and dryer. Small pet negotiable with increased sec. deposit and approved credit app.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5403 Sahara ST have any available units?
5403 Sahara ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bentonville, AR
.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bentonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5403 Sahara ST have?
Some of 5403 Sahara ST's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5403 Sahara ST currently offering any rent specials?
5403 Sahara ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5403 Sahara ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 5403 Sahara ST is pet friendly.
Does 5403 Sahara ST offer parking?
Yes, 5403 Sahara ST does offer parking.
Does 5403 Sahara ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5403 Sahara ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5403 Sahara ST have a pool?
No, 5403 Sahara ST does not have a pool.
Does 5403 Sahara ST have accessible units?
No, 5403 Sahara ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5403 Sahara ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 5403 Sahara ST does not have units with dishwashers.
