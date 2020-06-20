501 SW 11th St - B

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath four-plex unit with ceramic tile in kitchen and bath, carpet in bedrooms, vaulted ceiling in living room, and a gas log fireplace. This property is located just minutes from Downtown Bentonville, Walmart Home Office, Crystal Bridges Museum of American History and much more! **Pictures may not be of exact unit available** Applications are online at prestigenwa.managebuilding.com Anyone 18 years & up need to fill out separate application. $30.00 App fee per applicant. Agent must show & email brokerage & client info within 3 days of submitted application to get leasing fee.