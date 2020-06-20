All apartments in Bentonville
Find more places like 501 SW 11th St - B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bentonville, AR
/
501 SW 11th St - B
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

501 SW 11th St - B

501 Southwest 11th Street · (479) 202-5013
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bentonville
See all
Downtown Bentonville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

501 Southwest 11th Street, Bentonville, AR 72712
Downtown Bentonville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath four-plex unit with ceramic tile in kitchen and bath, carpet in bedrooms, vaulted ceiling in living room, and a gas log fireplace. This property is located just minutes from Downtown Bentonville, Walmart Home Office, Crystal Bridges Museum of American History and much more! **Pictures may not be of exact unit available** Applications are online at prestigenwa.managebuilding.com Anyone 18 years & up need to fill out separate application. $30.00 App fee per applicant. Agent must show & email brokerage & client info within 3 days of submitted application to get leasing fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 SW 11th St - B have any available units?
501 SW 11th St - B has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 SW 11th St - B have?
Some of 501 SW 11th St - B's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 SW 11th St - B currently offering any rent specials?
501 SW 11th St - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 SW 11th St - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 SW 11th St - B is pet friendly.
Does 501 SW 11th St - B offer parking?
Yes, 501 SW 11th St - B offers parking.
Does 501 SW 11th St - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 SW 11th St - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 SW 11th St - B have a pool?
No, 501 SW 11th St - B does not have a pool.
Does 501 SW 11th St - B have accessible units?
No, 501 SW 11th St - B does not have accessible units.
Does 501 SW 11th St - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 SW 11th St - B has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 501 SW 11th St - B?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Aviator
7807 SW Starling Ln
Bentonville, AR 72712
Flagstone Creek
5101 Villa St
Bentonville, AR 72712
Tanglewood Townhomes
1301 E Central Ave
Bentonville, AR 72712
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane
Bentonville, AR 72712
Buckeye Crossing
3900 Southwest Buckeye Street
Bentonville, AR 72712
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way
Bentonville, AR 72712

Similar Pages

Bentonville 1 BedroomsBentonville 2 Bedrooms
Bentonville Apartments with ParkingBentonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Bentonville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fayetteville, ARRogers, ARSpringdale, ARJoplin, MOCarthage, MO
Centerton, ARJohnson, ARLowell, ARPrairie Grove, ARFarmington, AR
Siloam Springs, ARBella Vista, ARTahlequah, OKGravette, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Bentonville

Apartments Near Colleges

NorthWest Arkansas Community CollegeUniversity of Arkansas
Missouri Southern State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity