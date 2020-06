Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Great location close to everything Bentonville has to offer. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex is just off of Hwy 102 in Bentonville and comes with all appliances, more than 1600 sq ft, 6ft Privacy fenced yard and lawn care included! Wont Last Long!