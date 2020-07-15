All apartments in Bentonville
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:28 PM

4202 SW Chapelstone Ave - 3

4202 Chapelstone Avenue · (479) 202-5013
Location

4202 Chapelstone Avenue, Bentonville, AR 72712

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great location close to everything Bentonville has to offer. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex is just off of Hwy 102 in Bentonville and comes with all appliances, more than 1600 sq ft, 6ft Privacy fenced yard and lawn care included! Wont Last Long! Applications are online at prestigenwa.managebuilding.com Anyone 18 years & up need to fill out separate application. $30.00 App fee per applicant. Agent must show & email brokerage & client info within 3 days of submitted application to get leasing fee
Great location close to everything Bentonville has to offer. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex is just off of Hwy 102 in Bentonville and comes with all appliances, more than 1600 sq ft, 6ft Privacy fenced yard and lawn care included! Wont Last Long! Applications are online at prestigenwa.managebuilding.com Anyone 18 years & up need to fill out separate application. $30.00 App fee per applicant. Agent must show & email brokerage & client info within 3 days of submitted application to get leasing fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4202 SW Chapelstone Ave - 3 have any available units?
4202 SW Chapelstone Ave - 3 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4202 SW Chapelstone Ave - 3 have?
Some of 4202 SW Chapelstone Ave - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4202 SW Chapelstone Ave - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4202 SW Chapelstone Ave - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4202 SW Chapelstone Ave - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4202 SW Chapelstone Ave - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 4202 SW Chapelstone Ave - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 4202 SW Chapelstone Ave - 3 offers parking.
Does 4202 SW Chapelstone Ave - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4202 SW Chapelstone Ave - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4202 SW Chapelstone Ave - 3 have a pool?
No, 4202 SW Chapelstone Ave - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4202 SW Chapelstone Ave - 3 have accessible units?
No, 4202 SW Chapelstone Ave - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4202 SW Chapelstone Ave - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4202 SW Chapelstone Ave - 3 has units with dishwashers.
