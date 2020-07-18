All apartments in Bentonville
Last updated July 3 2020 at 4:02 AM

3102 SW Amberwood Ave - 2

3102 Amberwood Boulevard · (479) 202-5013
Location

3102 Amberwood Boulevard, Bentonville, AR 72712
Riverwalk Farms Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newer construction duplexes in great location with lawn care included! Comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. Wood Look Vinyl Plank flooring through out, 2" faux wood blinds, Granite counter tops, open floor plan and more. Pet friendly with up to 2 pets under 50 pounds with an additional deposit. Applications are online at prestigenwa.managebuilding.com Anyone 18 years & up need to fill out separate application. $30.00 App fee per applicant. Agent must show & email brokerage & client info within 3 days of submitted application to get leasing fee
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3102 SW Amberwood Ave - 2 have any available units?
3102 SW Amberwood Ave - 2 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3102 SW Amberwood Ave - 2 have?
Some of 3102 SW Amberwood Ave - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3102 SW Amberwood Ave - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3102 SW Amberwood Ave - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3102 SW Amberwood Ave - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3102 SW Amberwood Ave - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3102 SW Amberwood Ave - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3102 SW Amberwood Ave - 2 offers parking.
Does 3102 SW Amberwood Ave - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3102 SW Amberwood Ave - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3102 SW Amberwood Ave - 2 have a pool?
No, 3102 SW Amberwood Ave - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3102 SW Amberwood Ave - 2 have accessible units?
No, 3102 SW Amberwood Ave - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3102 SW Amberwood Ave - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3102 SW Amberwood Ave - 2 has units with dishwashers.
