Bentonville, AR
2311 SW 16th St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

2311 SW 16th St

2311 Southwest 16th Street · (479) 202-5013
Location

2311 Southwest 16th Street, Bentonville, AR 72712

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1744 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath home located just minutes from everything Downtown Bentonville has to offer! This home features multiple amenities including wood flooring, double vanity in the master as well as a Jacuzzi tub, large privacy fenced yard and much more! Applications are online at prestigenwa.managebuilding.com Anyone 18 years & up need to fill out separate application. $30.00 App fee per applicant. Agent must show & email brokerage & client info within 3 days of submitted application to get leasing fee
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 SW 16th St have any available units?
2311 SW 16th St has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2311 SW 16th St have?
Some of 2311 SW 16th St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 SW 16th St currently offering any rent specials?
2311 SW 16th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 SW 16th St pet-friendly?
No, 2311 SW 16th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bentonville.
Does 2311 SW 16th St offer parking?
Yes, 2311 SW 16th St does offer parking.
Does 2311 SW 16th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 SW 16th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 SW 16th St have a pool?
No, 2311 SW 16th St does not have a pool.
Does 2311 SW 16th St have accessible units?
No, 2311 SW 16th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 SW 16th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 SW 16th St has units with dishwashers.
