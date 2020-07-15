Rent Calculator
Home
/
Bentonville, AR
/
1301 Cresent ST
1301 Cresent ST
1301 Cresent St
Location
1301 Cresent St, Bentonville, AR 72712
Amenities
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home on East side of Bentonville. Back porch is very secluded and a great place to enjoy your morning coffee and listen to the wildlife.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1301 Cresent ST have any available units?
1301 Cresent ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bentonville, AR
.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bentonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1301 Cresent ST have?
Some of 1301 Cresent ST's amenities include patio / balcony, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1301 Cresent ST currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Cresent ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Cresent ST pet-friendly?
No, 1301 Cresent ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bentonville
.
Does 1301 Cresent ST offer parking?
No, 1301 Cresent ST does not offer parking.
Does 1301 Cresent ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Cresent ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Cresent ST have a pool?
No, 1301 Cresent ST does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Cresent ST have accessible units?
No, 1301 Cresent ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Cresent ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 Cresent ST does not have units with dishwashers.
