1201 SW Westbury Place Available 08/01/20 *1201 SW Westbury Place*** - Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath home in Lochmoor subdivision on cul-de-sac. Wood flooring thru main living area, stainless appliances, granite counters, formal dining room, gas fire place in living room, split floor plan. Master has separate shower and jetted tub. Covered patio area and large fenced yard, close to schools. Subdivision amenities include a swimming pool, tennis/basketball courts, volley ball area, and playground equipment.
