Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1201 SW Westbury Place

1201 Southwest Westbury Place · (479) 273-6900
Location

1201 Southwest Westbury Place, Bentonville, AR 72712

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1201 SW Westbury Place · Avail. Aug 1

$2,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2419 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
1201 SW Westbury Place Available 08/01/20 *1201 SW Westbury Place*** - Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath home in Lochmoor subdivision on cul-de-sac. Wood flooring thru main living area, stainless appliances, granite counters, formal dining room, gas fire place in living room, split floor plan. Master has separate shower and jetted tub. Covered patio area and large fenced yard, close to schools. Subdivision amenities include a swimming pool, tennis/basketball courts, volley ball area, and playground equipment.

For more rentals please visit LeaseNWA.com.

(RLNE5223223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 SW Westbury Place have any available units?
1201 SW Westbury Place has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 SW Westbury Place have?
Some of 1201 SW Westbury Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 SW Westbury Place currently offering any rent specials?
1201 SW Westbury Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 SW Westbury Place pet-friendly?
No, 1201 SW Westbury Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bentonville.
Does 1201 SW Westbury Place offer parking?
No, 1201 SW Westbury Place does not offer parking.
Does 1201 SW Westbury Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 SW Westbury Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 SW Westbury Place have a pool?
Yes, 1201 SW Westbury Place has a pool.
Does 1201 SW Westbury Place have accessible units?
No, 1201 SW Westbury Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 SW Westbury Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 SW Westbury Place does not have units with dishwashers.
