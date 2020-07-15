All apartments in Benton
1105 S East St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

1105 S East St

1105 South East Street · (415) 340-7988
Location

1105 South East Street, Benton, AR 72015

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1105 S East St · Avail. now

$885

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1192 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
24hr maintenance
Redwood Coastal Dream - Don’t have a Headway Home yet? Apply FREE at RentHeadway.com and find your perfect rental home today! Now Introducing Headway Homes LUXE - our first foray into affordable luxury homes.

We are a PROUD partner to the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) and welcome all NEW applicants.

When you live in a single-family home from Headway Homes, you’ll appreciate the privacy, the quiet, and the space. You’ll have your own yard. You won’t share walls. For this home you will have one of the best BACKYARD DESIGNS in the Mid-West along with an ALL-ELECTRIC HOME (NO GAS)! But you won’t have to worry when something goes wrong. If something breaks, you can just call us. Our 24-hour maintenance department will take care of the problem right away. Now that’s easy living! Stop being a home renter and start being a home lover.

We are a CALIFORNIA based start-up committed to creating a new way of living in the 21st century.

We believe that we have a home for every lifestyle, and we can’t wait to show you how progress starts here.

Close distance to Peace & Quiet, Charter School, Vibrant Park, Downtown, River Market, Library, and minutes from hiking trails, Midtown, and Pulaski County Attractions

*p.s. made with love from Headway Homes
*p.p.s. Magic Headway designed this home
*p.p.p.s. 1 Million Dreams *may be included*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5163694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 S East St have any available units?
1105 S East St has a unit available for $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1105 S East St have?
Some of 1105 S East St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 S East St currently offering any rent specials?
1105 S East St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 S East St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 S East St is pet friendly.
Does 1105 S East St offer parking?
No, 1105 S East St does not offer parking.
Does 1105 S East St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 S East St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 S East St have a pool?
No, 1105 S East St does not have a pool.
Does 1105 S East St have accessible units?
No, 1105 S East St does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 S East St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 S East St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 S East St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1105 S East St has units with air conditioning.
