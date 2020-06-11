110 Border Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Benton. The main living area and bedrooms all have carpet flooring throughout.



On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a den. The kitchen has tile flooring and the bathrooms have tile flooring as well.



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Gas Stove

Dishwasher



You'll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.



Additional information:

Washer/Dryer Hookups

Gas Water Heater

Gas Heater

Central Cooling System

Patio

Shed

Deck

Ceiling Fans

Fireplace

Fenced-in Yard



Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.