Benton, AR
110 Border Circle
Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:42 PM

110 Border Circle

110 Border Circle · (501) 209-7498
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

110 Border Circle, Benton, AR 72015

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Benton. The main living area and bedrooms all have carpet flooring throughout.

On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a den. The kitchen has tile flooring and the bathrooms have tile flooring as well.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Gas Stove
Dishwasher

You'll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.

Additional information:
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Gas Water Heater
Gas Heater
Central Cooling System
Patio
Shed
Deck
Ceiling Fans
Fireplace
Fenced-in Yard

Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Border Circle have any available units?
110 Border Circle has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 110 Border Circle have?
Some of 110 Border Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Border Circle currently offering any rent specials?
110 Border Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Border Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Border Circle is pet friendly.
Does 110 Border Circle offer parking?
No, 110 Border Circle does not offer parking.
Does 110 Border Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Border Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Border Circle have a pool?
No, 110 Border Circle does not have a pool.
Does 110 Border Circle have accessible units?
No, 110 Border Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Border Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Border Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Border Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Border Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
