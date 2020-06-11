110 Border Circle

Amenities
This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Benton. The main living area and bedrooms all have carpet flooring throughout.
On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a den. The kitchen has tile flooring and the bathrooms have tile flooring as well.
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Gas Stove
Dishwasher
You'll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.
Additional information:
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Gas Water Heater
Gas Heater
Central Cooling System
Patio
Shed
Deck
Ceiling Fans
Fireplace
Fenced-in Yard
Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.