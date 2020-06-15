Amenities
8 Leland Available 08/15/20 Charming New Construction 3 Bedroom Home - 3 bed, 2.0 bath, 1400 sqft, $1,350
Charming New Construction home in Bella Vista adjacent to trails! Spacious flat lot with wooded views. Open concept split floor plan with wood flooring. Kitchen features granite counter tops, soft close cabinets and an abundant amount of storage. Master suit features 9' tray ceilings, oversized walk-in closets and attached bath with double vanities. Large 2 car garage plus laundry room with extra storage. Includes Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator and Microwave.
(RLNE5101092)