Bella Vista, AR
8 Leland
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

8 Leland

8 Leland Ln · (479) 208-5046 ext. 702
Location

8 Leland Ln, Bella Vista, AR 72715

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Leland · Avail. Aug 15

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
8 Leland Available 08/15/20 Charming New Construction 3 Bedroom Home - 3 bed, 2.0 bath, 1400 sqft, $1,350

Charming New Construction home in Bella Vista adjacent to trails! Spacious flat lot with wooded views. Open concept split floor plan with wood flooring. Kitchen features granite counter tops, soft close cabinets and an abundant amount of storage. Master suit features 9' tray ceilings, oversized walk-in closets and attached bath with double vanities. Large 2 car garage plus laundry room with extra storage. Includes Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator and Microwave.

(RLNE5101092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Leland have any available units?
8 Leland has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Leland have?
Some of 8 Leland's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Leland currently offering any rent specials?
8 Leland isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Leland pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 Leland is pet friendly.
Does 8 Leland offer parking?
Yes, 8 Leland does offer parking.
Does 8 Leland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Leland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Leland have a pool?
No, 8 Leland does not have a pool.
Does 8 Leland have accessible units?
No, 8 Leland does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Leland have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Leland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Leland have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Leland does not have units with air conditioning.
