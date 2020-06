Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

For more information, contact Melanie McKane at (479) 283-4603. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/rogers/1146898 to view more pictures of this property. Great townhouse in Bella Vista. Living area split with nice wood laminate flooring and carpet in bedrooms. Sliding doors to the upper level deck and lower level deck with steps leading to the ground level.