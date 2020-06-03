All apartments in Beebe
Find more places like
1906 I Kamak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beebe, AR
/
1906 I Kamak Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 11:58 PM

1906 I Kamak Drive

1906 Kamak Dr · (501) 940-5182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beebe
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1906 Kamak Dr, Beebe, AR 72012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment all electric w/appliances and W/D hookups, two parking pads;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1906 I Kamak Drive have any available units?
1906 I Kamak Drive has a unit available for $500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1906 I Kamak Drive have?
Some of 1906 I Kamak Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 I Kamak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1906 I Kamak Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 I Kamak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1906 I Kamak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beebe.
Does 1906 I Kamak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1906 I Kamak Drive does offer parking.
Does 1906 I Kamak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 I Kamak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 I Kamak Drive have a pool?
No, 1906 I Kamak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1906 I Kamak Drive have accessible units?
No, 1906 I Kamak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 I Kamak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1906 I Kamak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1906 I Kamak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1906 I Kamak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beebe 3 BedroomsBeebe Apartments with GarageBeebe Apartments with ParkingBeebe Dog Friendly ApartmentsBeebe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Little Rock, ARNorth Little Rock, ARSherwood, ARConway, ARMaumelle, ARCabot, ARJacksonville, ARWard, ARBryant, ARShannon Hills, ARGibson, ARBenton, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little RockUniversity of Central Arkansas