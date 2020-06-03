Sign Up
Home
/
Beebe, AR
/
1906 I Kamak Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 11:58 PM
Check Availability
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1906 I Kamak Drive
1906 Kamak Dr
·
(501) 940-5182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1906 Kamak Dr, Beebe, AR 72012
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now
$500
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment all electric w/appliances and W/D hookups, two parking pads;
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1906 I Kamak Drive have any available units?
1906 I Kamak Drive has a unit available for $500 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1906 I Kamak Drive have?
Some of 1906 I Kamak Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Amenities section
.
Is 1906 I Kamak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1906 I Kamak Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 I Kamak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1906 I Kamak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Beebe
.
pet friendly listings in Beebe
.
Does 1906 I Kamak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1906 I Kamak Drive does offer parking.
Does 1906 I Kamak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 I Kamak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 I Kamak Drive have a pool?
No, 1906 I Kamak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1906 I Kamak Drive have accessible units?
No, 1906 I Kamak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 I Kamak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1906 I Kamak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1906 I Kamak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1906 I Kamak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
