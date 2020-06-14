All apartments in Beebe
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

128 angel

128 Angel Cir · No Longer Available
Location

128 Angel Cir, Beebe, AR 72012

Amenities

dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact Peggy Goodman 501 676 1758 - Fill out the application and we will set up a showing with you...if you decide that you want the property...we will collect $25 for each application (each person over 18 living in home has to fill out a separate application)

Security deposit: $875
- Application Fee: $25 per applicant
- Income Requirement: 3x the amount of rent
- Utilities: Tenants pay ALL utilities,
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Pet Policy: nonrefundable pet deposit, if allowed see list below for list of breeds that are not allowed
No felonies, evictions, or bankruptcies will be accepted within the last 7 years. Landlord contact info for last 2 years. 3 most recent pay stubs (or 2 years tax returns if self-employed). Government-issued ID, pet photo taken with applicant (if applicable)

You may not have one of these breeds at this rental property and any other types of pets will have to be pre approved

Vicious Dog Policy: If a dog is authorized to be on the property, under no circumstances can it be a dog with vicious tendencies or have any history of biting anyone.
And, under no circumstance, can a dangerous breed be on the property at any time. Such dangerous breeds shall include
but not be limited to: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier (Pit Bull), American Bull Dog (Pit Bull), Australian Cattle
Dog, Beauceron, Bernese Mountain Dog, Black Russian Terrier,
Bull Mastiff, Bull Terrier, American Bull Terrier
(Pit Bull), Canary Dog, Canary Island Dog, Presa Canario,
Cane Corso, Catahoula Leopard Dog, Chinese Shar Pei, Chow , Doberman Pinscher, Doug De Bordeaux, English Bull Terrier (Pit Bull), German Shepherd, Jindo Dog, Neapolitan Mastiff,
Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Tosa Inu, Wolf, Wolf Hybrid, or a Mixed Breed with any dog on this list.

(RLNE3315822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 angel have any available units?
128 angel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beebe, AR.
Is 128 angel currently offering any rent specials?
128 angel isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 angel pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 angel is pet friendly.
Does 128 angel offer parking?
No, 128 angel does not offer parking.
Does 128 angel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 angel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 angel have a pool?
No, 128 angel does not have a pool.
Does 128 angel have accessible units?
No, 128 angel does not have accessible units.
Does 128 angel have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 angel does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 angel have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 angel does not have units with air conditioning.
