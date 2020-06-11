All apartments in Batesville
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

930 23rd Street

930 23rd St · (870) 793-4444
Location

930 23rd St, Batesville, AR 72501

Price and availability

Amenities

Individual office spaces or one big office! just off Harrison St. in a growing area of Batesville. These offices come with a shared kitchen, bathroom, reception area and utilities paid. Multiple combinations available if your business needs a larger space with up to 3 offices available. They're located across the street from TJ Maxx and the Movie theater. This a commercial listing with 1 private office and entrance area. The Utilities are furnished. This unit is listed for rent along with others on this lot. For more information contact Call Property Management at 793-4444. www.richrealty1.com Equal Housing Opportunity
Previous tenants include escape rooms, cellphone repair, and other small business commercial locations. Plenty of foot traffic from the Tobacco Warehouse and it doesn't hurt being located within a mile of Lyon College and the Hospital. Great location for any and all businesses! This unit is listed for rent by Rich Realty www.richrealty1.com . Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

