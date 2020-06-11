930 23rd Street

Amenities

bocce court media room some paid utils furnished

Individual office spaces or one big office! just off Harrison St. in a growing area of Batesville. These offices come with a shared kitchen, bathroom, reception area and utilities paid. Multiple combinations available if your business needs a larger space with up to 3 offices available. They're located across the street from TJ Maxx and the Movie theater. This a commercial listing with 1 private office and entrance area. The Utilities are furnished. This unit is listed for rent along with others on this lot. For more information contact Call Property Management at 793-4444. www.richrealty1.com Equal Housing Opportunity

Previous tenants include escape rooms, cellphone repair, and other small business commercial locations. Plenty of foot traffic from the Tobacco Warehouse and it doesn't hurt being located within a mile of Lyon College and the Hospital. Great location for any and all businesses! This unit is listed for rent by Rich Realty www.richrealty1.com . Equal Housing Opportunity