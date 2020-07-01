All apartments in Batesville
Find more places like 350 Broadwater Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Batesville, AR
/
350 Broadwater Lane
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:58 AM

350 Broadwater Lane

350 Broadwater Lane · (870) 793-4444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

350 Broadwater Lane, Batesville, AR 72501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This location is a perfect rental for any tenant. The neighborhood is notable for its privacy, and this newly renovated duplex offers convenient utilities including a Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Natural Gas Water Heater and Heat. Call today for more information or a chance to come check it out! Equal Housing Opportunity. www.richrealty1.com
This location is a perfect rental for any tenant. The neighborhood is notable for its privacy, and this newly renovated duplex offers convenient utilities including a Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Natural Gas Water Heater and Heat. Call today for more information or a chance to come check it out! Equal Housing Opportunity. www.richrealty1.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Broadwater Lane have any available units?
350 Broadwater Lane has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 350 Broadwater Lane have?
Some of 350 Broadwater Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Broadwater Lane currently offering any rent specials?
350 Broadwater Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Broadwater Lane pet-friendly?
No, 350 Broadwater Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Batesville.
Does 350 Broadwater Lane offer parking?
No, 350 Broadwater Lane does not offer parking.
Does 350 Broadwater Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 Broadwater Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Broadwater Lane have a pool?
No, 350 Broadwater Lane does not have a pool.
Does 350 Broadwater Lane have accessible units?
No, 350 Broadwater Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Broadwater Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 Broadwater Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 350 Broadwater Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 350 Broadwater Lane has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 350 Broadwater Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Beebe, AR
Cherokee Village, AR
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity