All apartments in Arkadelphia
Find more places like 218 N. 11th Street - 46 A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arkadelphia, AR
/
218 N. 11th Street - 46 A
Last updated June 20 2020 at 5:07 PM

218 N. 11th Street - 46 A

218 North 11th Street · (870) 210-9998
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

218 North 11th Street, Arkadelphia, AR 71923

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This unit is for one bedroom of a four bedroom apartment. Kitchen and living room are common space. This unit was the previous owners personal residence and has many finishes that are not present in most apartments. A list of features includes wood flooring, private/fenced outdoor space, fireplace, breakfast nook, dishwasher, large washing room furbished with new washer and dryer. The square footage in the apartment is just under 2500 square feet. All utilities are included in the rent (electric, water, trash, sewer).

The apartment is within walking distance of Henderson State and close to Ouachita Baptist University. Close to downtown. In a safe neighborhood with an onsite property manager.

This unit is the largest of the four bedrooms and is huge. It has an attached master bathroom with a jetted tub/shower and ample storage space. The walk in closet is bigger than a lot of bedrooms.

Screening criteria includes 580 credit score (or cosigner), income 3x rent and a background check. Female applicants only for apartment 46.
This unit is very nice!! 2 bedrooms with on suite bathrooms
nice size kitchen and living area! EXTRA CLOSETS!! FENCED Back yard. MUST SEE!! 2 PARKING PLACES! WASHER DRYER HOOKUPS

63-unit Multi-family Apartment Complex
Very nice complex!! On site manager!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 N. 11th Street - 46 A have any available units?
218 N. 11th Street - 46 A has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 218 N. 11th Street - 46 A have?
Some of 218 N. 11th Street - 46 A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 N. 11th Street - 46 A currently offering any rent specials?
218 N. 11th Street - 46 A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 N. 11th Street - 46 A pet-friendly?
No, 218 N. 11th Street - 46 A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arkadelphia.
Does 218 N. 11th Street - 46 A offer parking?
Yes, 218 N. 11th Street - 46 A does offer parking.
Does 218 N. 11th Street - 46 A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 N. 11th Street - 46 A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 N. 11th Street - 46 A have a pool?
No, 218 N. 11th Street - 46 A does not have a pool.
Does 218 N. 11th Street - 46 A have accessible units?
No, 218 N. 11th Street - 46 A does not have accessible units.
Does 218 N. 11th Street - 46 A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 N. 11th Street - 46 A has units with dishwashers.
Does 218 N. 11th Street - 46 A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 218 N. 11th Street - 46 A has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 218 N. 11th Street - 46 A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Little Rock, ARHot Springs, AR
Hot Springs Village, ARBryant, AR
Shannon Hills, ARBenton, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
University of Arkansas at Little Rock
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity