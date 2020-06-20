218 N. 11th Street - 46 A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This unit is for one bedroom of a four bedroom apartment. Kitchen and living room are common space. This unit was the previous owners personal residence and has many finishes that are not present in most apartments. A list of features includes wood flooring, private/fenced outdoor space, fireplace, breakfast nook, dishwasher, large washing room furbished with new washer and dryer. The square footage in the apartment is just under 2500 square feet. All utilities are included in the rent (electric, water, trash, sewer).



The apartment is within walking distance of Henderson State and close to Ouachita Baptist University. Close to downtown. In a safe neighborhood with an onsite property manager.



This unit is the largest of the four bedrooms and is huge. It has an attached master bathroom with a jetted tub/shower and ample storage space. The walk in closet is bigger than a lot of bedrooms.



Screening criteria includes 580 credit score (or cosigner), income 3x rent and a background check. Female applicants only for apartment 46.

This unit is very nice!! 2 bedrooms with on suite bathrooms

nice size kitchen and living area! EXTRA CLOSETS!! FENCED Back yard. MUST SEE!! 2 PARKING PLACES! WASHER DRYER HOOKUPS



63-unit Multi-family Apartment Complex

Very nice complex!! On site manager!!