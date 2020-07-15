All apartments in Arkadelphia
Find more places like 218 N. 11th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arkadelphia, AR
/
218 N. 11th Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:07 AM

218 N. 11th Street

218 North 11th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

218 North 11th Street, Arkadelphia, AR 71923

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL PLACE TO CALL HOME!!! WE HAVE A REAL COMMUNITY ATMOSPHERE!! VERY SAFE!! WALKING DISTANCE TO BOTH OBU & HSU.

63-unit Multi-family Apartment Complex
Very nice complex!! On site manager!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 N. 11th Street have any available units?
218 N. 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arkadelphia, AR.
Is 218 N. 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
218 N. 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 N. 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 218 N. 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arkadelphia.
Does 218 N. 11th Street offer parking?
No, 218 N. 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 218 N. 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 N. 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 N. 11th Street have a pool?
No, 218 N. 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 218 N. 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 218 N. 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 218 N. 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 N. 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 N. 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 N. 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Little Rock, ARShannon Hills, AR
Bryant, ARBenton, AR
Hot Springs, ARHot Springs Village, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
University of Arkansas at Little Rock