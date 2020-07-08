Rent Calculator
All apartments in Alma
Find more places like 1017 SOUTH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Alma, AR
/
1017 SOUTH ST
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1017 SOUTH ST
1017 South Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1017 South Street, Alma, AR 72921
Amenities
w/d hookup
carport
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
1017 SOUTH ST - 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATHS, NEW HEATING & AIR, 1 CAR CARPORT ALL ELECTRIC WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS
(RLNE4685806)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1017 SOUTH ST have any available units?
1017 SOUTH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alma, AR
.
Is 1017 SOUTH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1017 SOUTH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 SOUTH ST pet-friendly?
No, 1017 SOUTH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alma
.
Does 1017 SOUTH ST offer parking?
Yes, 1017 SOUTH ST offers parking.
Does 1017 SOUTH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 SOUTH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 SOUTH ST have a pool?
No, 1017 SOUTH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1017 SOUTH ST have accessible units?
No, 1017 SOUTH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 SOUTH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 SOUTH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1017 SOUTH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1017 SOUTH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
