Legacy at River Run

Lease Length: 6,12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 admin fee
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: We are pleased to accept cats and dogs and the following non-traditional pets: Turtles, non-poisonous frogs, domestic hamsters, hermit crabs, gerbils, small domesticated birds, and domestic fish. Fees for our non-traditional acceptable pets may vary if applicable.
Dogs
fee: $400 per dog
rent: $25
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Cats
fee: $300 per cat
rent: $20