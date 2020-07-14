All apartments in Wetumpka
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Legacy at River Run

35 Cherry St · (334) 605-8568
Location

35 Cherry St, Wetumpka, AL 36092

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 043 · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 075 · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 025 · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legacy at River Run.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
package receiving
Legacy at River Run is located right on the Coosa River! The location is a hidden treasure tucked off the busy intersections featuring many dining options right around the bend. Enjoy the large pier that overlooks the River and enjoy a picnic at the sun deck with your new friends. We also welcome your furry four legged family members here! Comfortable...Inviting...Convenient!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 admin fee
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: We are pleased to accept cats and dogs and the following non-traditional pets: Turtles, non-poisonous frogs, domestic hamsters, hermit crabs, gerbils, small domesticated birds, and domestic fish. Fees for our non-traditional acceptable pets may vary if applicable.
Dogs
fee: $400 per dog
rent: $25
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Cats
fee: $300 per cat
rent: $20
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Legacy at River Run have any available units?
Legacy at River Run has 3 units available starting at $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Legacy at River Run have?
Some of Legacy at River Run's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legacy at River Run currently offering any rent specials?
Legacy at River Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Legacy at River Run pet-friendly?
Yes, Legacy at River Run is pet friendly.
Does Legacy at River Run offer parking?
Yes, Legacy at River Run offers parking.
Does Legacy at River Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, Legacy at River Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Legacy at River Run have a pool?
Yes, Legacy at River Run has a pool.
Does Legacy at River Run have accessible units?
Yes, Legacy at River Run has accessible units.
Does Legacy at River Run have units with dishwashers?
No, Legacy at River Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Legacy at River Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Legacy at River Run has units with air conditioning.
