All apartments in Wetumpka
Find more places like 203 South Pine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wetumpka, AL
/
203 South Pine Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 1:50 AM

203 South Pine Street

203 South Pine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wetumpka
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

203 South Pine Street, Wetumpka, AL 36092

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2066941

Come tour this three bed, one and a half bath home today! This unit has 988 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, central air, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups, granite counters, is freshly painted and newly renovated. With access to a fenced yard and porch. Minutes away from US-231. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.birmingham@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 South Pine Street have any available units?
203 South Pine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wetumpka, AL.
What amenities does 203 South Pine Street have?
Some of 203 South Pine Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 South Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
203 South Pine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 South Pine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 South Pine Street is pet friendly.
Does 203 South Pine Street offer parking?
No, 203 South Pine Street does not offer parking.
Does 203 South Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 South Pine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 South Pine Street have a pool?
No, 203 South Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 203 South Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 203 South Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 203 South Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 South Pine Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 203 South Pine Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 203 South Pine Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy at River Run
35 Cherry St
Wetumpka, AL 36092

Similar Pages

Wetumpka 2 BedroomsWetumpka Apartments with Balconies
Wetumpka Apartments with ParkingWetumpka Apartments with Pools
Wetumpka Dog Friendly ApartmentsButler County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Montgomery, ALAuburn, ALPrattville, ALClanton, AL
Pike Road, ALCalera, ALOpelika, ALMillbrook, AL
Greenville, ALTroy, ALSylacauga, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn University at MontgomeryAuburn University
Faulkner University