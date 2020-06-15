408 S Highland Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Home for rent in Warrior - This is a single family home located in Warrior. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a storage unit, a large yard, & a closed in carport for storage or entertainment. The home is freshly painted and conveniently located just off exit 282 from 165-N. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis at the owner's discretion. Available to move in NOW!



Potential tenant(s) MUST pass the qualifications listed on www.turnkeyal.com. Please view our Rental Requirements under the Tenants tab. You may call our office Mon-Fri from 9-3 at 205-841-2250.



(RLNE5851531)