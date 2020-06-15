All apartments in Warrior
408 S Highland Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

408 S Highland Drive

408 South Highland Drive · (205) 841-2250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

408 South Highland Drive, Warrior, AL 35180

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 408 S Highland Drive · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Home for rent in Warrior - This is a single family home located in Warrior. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a storage unit, a large yard, & a closed in carport for storage or entertainment. The home is freshly painted and conveniently located just off exit 282 from 165-N. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis at the owner's discretion. Available to move in NOW!

Potential tenant(s) MUST pass the qualifications listed on www.turnkeyal.com. Please view our Rental Requirements under the Tenants tab. You may call our office Mon-Fri from 9-3 at 205-841-2250.

(RLNE5851531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 S Highland Drive have any available units?
408 S Highland Drive has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 408 S Highland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
408 S Highland Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 S Highland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 S Highland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 408 S Highland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 408 S Highland Drive does offer parking.
Does 408 S Highland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 S Highland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 S Highland Drive have a pool?
No, 408 S Highland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 408 S Highland Drive have accessible units?
No, 408 S Highland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 408 S Highland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 S Highland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 S Highland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 S Highland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
