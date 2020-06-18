All apartments in Warrior
Find more places like 321 Louisa Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Warrior, AL
/
321 Louisa Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

321 Louisa Street

321 Louisa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

321 Louisa Street, Warrior, AL 35180

Amenities

dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Warrior - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen w/dishwasher, 1.5 Story home, to take a video tour of this home, go to www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on "find a home".

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3431897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Louisa Street have any available units?
321 Louisa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Warrior, AL.
Is 321 Louisa Street currently offering any rent specials?
321 Louisa Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Louisa Street pet-friendly?
No, 321 Louisa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Warrior.
Does 321 Louisa Street offer parking?
No, 321 Louisa Street does not offer parking.
Does 321 Louisa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Louisa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Louisa Street have a pool?
No, 321 Louisa Street does not have a pool.
Does 321 Louisa Street have accessible units?
No, 321 Louisa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Louisa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 Louisa Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Louisa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 Louisa Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHuntsville, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, AL
Gardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALMargaret, ALGadsden, ALDecatur, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALCalera, AL
Brook Highland, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, ALPinson, ALChildersburg, ALClay, ALCenter Point, ALJasper, ALGraysville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamUniversity of Alabama in Huntsville
Birmingham Southern CollegeLawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
Oakwood University