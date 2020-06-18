Rent Calculator
Home
/
Warrior, AL
/
321 Louisa Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
321 Louisa Street
321 Louisa Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
321 Louisa Street, Warrior, AL 35180
Amenities
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Warrior - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen w/dishwasher, 1.5 Story home, to take a video tour of this home, go to www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on "find a home".
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3431897)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 321 Louisa Street have any available units?
321 Louisa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Warrior, AL
.
Is 321 Louisa Street currently offering any rent specials?
321 Louisa Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Louisa Street pet-friendly?
No, 321 Louisa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Warrior
.
Does 321 Louisa Street offer parking?
No, 321 Louisa Street does not offer parking.
Does 321 Louisa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Louisa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Louisa Street have a pool?
No, 321 Louisa Street does not have a pool.
Does 321 Louisa Street have accessible units?
No, 321 Louisa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Louisa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 Louisa Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Louisa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 Louisa Street does not have units with air conditioning.
