Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar concierge dog park fire pit pool pool table bbq/grill internet access package receiving cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community trash valet

Welcome to AVIA Vestavia Hills where location has a brand new address. With newly renovated interiors, we are just minutes from shopping, grocery stores, along with the best dining and family entertainment Birmingham metro has to offer.



Elevate your style and enjoy brand new amenities including a saltwater pool, clubhouse and walking distance to Wald Park. Our completely renovated units include designer flooring, premium appliances, and granite countertops. You’ll be living your best-balanced life with AVIA.



Living at Avia provides more walkability and convenience than anywhere else in Vestavia Hills. With walking distance to parks and schools, a few minutes drive to Publix, Whole Foods and all of the great shopping on Hwy 31, our location can’t be beat.



Take a stroll to Wald Park ball fields and recreation including Vestavia Hills Elementary School West.



Only 10 minutes from downtown Birmingham, we are convenient to UAB, Samford, Brookwood Medical Center and many other corporate