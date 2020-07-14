All apartments in Vestavia Hills
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

AVIA

Open Now until 5:30pm
1922 Tree Top Lane · (205) 236-4318
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 Month FREE on ALL Floor Plans if you sign a 13-15 month lease!! Call or email us today to set up your Self-Guided or FaceTime Tour!!
Location

1922 Tree Top Lane, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1919D · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

Unit 1914 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AVIA.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
dog park
fire pit
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
Welcome to AVIA Vestavia Hills where location has a brand new address. With newly renovated interiors, we are just minutes from shopping, grocery stores, along with the best dining and family entertainment Birmingham metro has to offer.

Elevate your style and enjoy brand new amenities including a saltwater pool, clubhouse and walking distance to Wald Park. Our completely renovated units include designer flooring, premium appliances, and granite countertops. You’ll be living your best-balanced life with AVIA.

Living at Avia provides more walkability and convenience than anywhere else in Vestavia Hills. With walking distance to parks and schools, a few minutes drive to Publix, Whole Foods and all of the great shopping on Hwy 31, our location can’t be beat.

Take a stroll to Wald Park ball fields and recreation including Vestavia Hills Elementary School West.

Only 10 minutes from downtown Birmingham, we are convenient to UAB, Samford, Brookwood Medical Center and many other corporate

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0.00 if Approved and $500 if Approved with Conditions
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 for 1, $500 for 2 and $600 for 3
limit: 3
rent: We do not charge pet rent each month.
restrictions: There is no weight limit, but no aggressive breeds allowed.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AVIA have any available units?
AVIA has 2 units available starting at $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does AVIA have?
Some of AVIA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AVIA currently offering any rent specials?
AVIA is offering the following rent specials: 1 Month FREE on ALL Floor Plans if you sign a 13-15 month lease!! Call or email us today to set up your Self-Guided or FaceTime Tour!!
Is AVIA pet-friendly?
Yes, AVIA is pet friendly.
Does AVIA offer parking?
Yes, AVIA offers parking.
Does AVIA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AVIA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AVIA have a pool?
Yes, AVIA has a pool.
Does AVIA have accessible units?
No, AVIA does not have accessible units.
Does AVIA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AVIA has units with dishwashers.
Does AVIA have units with air conditioning?
Yes, AVIA has units with air conditioning.
