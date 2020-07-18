All apartments in Vestavia Hills
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2408 Acton Park Circle

2408 Acton Park Cir · (205) 824-5008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2408 Acton Park Cir, Vestavia Hills, AL 35243

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2408 Acton Park Circle · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home for rent in Birmingham!!! - Gorgeous 3 bed/2.5 bath townhome for rent in highly desired Acton Park. This property features hardwood flooring on the main level and brand new carpet upstairs. As you enter from the covered porch an entertaining dining room welcomes you. The great room opens into the spacious kitchen with a large island, stainless steel appliances, a sizable pantry, and plenty of cabinets for storage. All 3 bedrooms and the laundry room are upstairs. Master includes a huge walk-in closet with built-ins and an attached bathroom that has double sinks and a large linen closet. Tenant has access to the neighborhood pool. One car garage. Cozy fenced-in backyard. Sorry, no pets. Convenient to Hwy. 280, the Summit, I-459, I-65, Lifetime Fitness, and Grandview Medical Center.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

***The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non-refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit is placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5906809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 Acton Park Circle have any available units?
2408 Acton Park Circle has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2408 Acton Park Circle have?
Some of 2408 Acton Park Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 Acton Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Acton Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Acton Park Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2408 Acton Park Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vestavia Hills.
Does 2408 Acton Park Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2408 Acton Park Circle offers parking.
Does 2408 Acton Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 Acton Park Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Acton Park Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2408 Acton Park Circle has a pool.
Does 2408 Acton Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 2408 Acton Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Acton Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2408 Acton Park Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2408 Acton Park Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2408 Acton Park Circle has units with air conditioning.
