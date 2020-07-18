2408 Acton Park Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful home for rent in Birmingham!!! - Gorgeous 3 bed/2.5 bath townhome for rent in highly desired Acton Park. This property features hardwood flooring on the main level and brand new carpet upstairs. As you enter from the covered porch an entertaining dining room welcomes you. The great room opens into the spacious kitchen with a large island, stainless steel appliances, a sizable pantry, and plenty of cabinets for storage. All 3 bedrooms and the laundry room are upstairs. Master includes a huge walk-in closet with built-ins and an attached bathroom that has double sinks and a large linen closet. Tenant has access to the neighborhood pool. One car garage. Cozy fenced-in backyard. Sorry, no pets. Convenient to Hwy. 280, the Summit, I-459, I-65, Lifetime Fitness, and Grandview Medical Center.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



No Pets Allowed



