Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2116 Montreat Ln Apt A

2116 Montreat Ln · (205) 545-8474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2116 Montreat Ln, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2116 Montreat Ln Apt A · Avail. now

$1,095

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
2 Beds & 2 Bath Apartment / No Pets Allowed / No Section 8 - The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer & Dryer

This home features carpet flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathrooms. The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
Deck
Street Parking

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5895500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 Montreat Ln Apt A have any available units?
2116 Montreat Ln Apt A has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2116 Montreat Ln Apt A have?
Some of 2116 Montreat Ln Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 Montreat Ln Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Montreat Ln Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Montreat Ln Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 2116 Montreat Ln Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vestavia Hills.
Does 2116 Montreat Ln Apt A offer parking?
No, 2116 Montreat Ln Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 2116 Montreat Ln Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2116 Montreat Ln Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Montreat Ln Apt A have a pool?
No, 2116 Montreat Ln Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 2116 Montreat Ln Apt A have accessible units?
No, 2116 Montreat Ln Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Montreat Ln Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2116 Montreat Ln Apt A has units with dishwashers.
Does 2116 Montreat Ln Apt A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2116 Montreat Ln Apt A does not have units with air conditioning.
