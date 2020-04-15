2116 Montreat Ln Apt A

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

2 Beds & 2 Bath Apartment / No Pets Allowed / No Section 8 - The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove

Dishwasher

Microwave

Washer & Dryer



This home features carpet flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathrooms. The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.



This house also includes:

Electric Water Heater

Heat Pump

Central Cooling System



Additional information:

Ceiling Fans

Deck

Street Parking



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.



No Pets Allowed



